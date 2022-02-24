Britney Spears Is Ready To Make Another Huge Change In Her Life

Britney Spears is finally enjoying her newfound freedom. The pop princess was recently released from a 13-year conservatorship, under which most of her moves were controlled by her father, Jamie. She had pushed for it to end for years and fans even rallied behind her with the #FreeBritney movement.

In 2021, Spears revealed shocking details about her conservatorship, telling a judge that she had been forced to tour and work even though she had asked for a break. She also shared how her relationship with her family has been pretty much severed since no one seemed to be on her side. "I've been in shock. I am traumatized," Spears said in court. "I just want my life back."

After more than a decade of being under the control of her father, Spears is finally free, and she has decided to tell the world about her experience in a tell-all memoir. In early February, it was reported that she had agreed to a book deal worth as much as $15 million with Simon & Schuster, and in the memoir, she's expected to offer a "commentary on her rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family." No other details about the book have been confirmed just yet, but before she puts pen to paper, Spears is enjoying her freedom in another way — by buying a house.