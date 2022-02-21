What We Know About Britney Spears' $15 Million Book Deal

Britney Spears has signed an epic, $15 million deal with the publisher Simon & Schuster to write a tell-all memoir, after a bidding war between multiple publishers, according to Page Six. The gigantic sum makes it one of the biggest deals of its kind, an unnamed insider told the outlet, coming only behind the Obamas' memoirs. Having not been able to access her own finances for over a decade, it seems only right for Britney to earn a healthy chunk of change from her own story.

Devoted Britney fans will know that the singer has been hinting at writing her own memoir for a while now. In one particularly intriguing Instagram post, she uploaded a picture of a typewriter with the caption, "Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???" Britney also recently posted to her Instagram a letter from Congress inviting her to speak about her experience under the conservatorship, though she said that at the time she was not yet ready for that kind of stage.

It looks like Congress, and the rest of us, will have to wait for the book to come out to get the full story.