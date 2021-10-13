Will Britney Spears' Conservatorship Ending Means She Gets To See Her Kids More?

The potential end of Britney Spears' conservatorship won't affect the custody agreement she has with ex Kevin Federline in regard to her teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline, per Page Six. "You've got two teenage boys and between them, and the parents, whatever arrangement is going to be made ... it's got to be something that works with them, too," lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told the outlet. Apparently, this has to do with the fact that Sean and Jayden are of the age that gives them a right to voice their opinion in custody agreements and visitations.

Kaplan also pointed out that being in a conservatorship didn't actually alter Spears' visitation rights. "Just as the fact that she had a conservator didn't decrease the amount of time she had [with her sons], it's not going to increase the time if she doesn't have a conservator," he stated.

Britney has been in conservatorship for 13 years, starting when her kids were just toddlers. The pop star seems to know her time with her sons is changing fast. In March, she posted a photo with her sons on what appears to be a nature walk. "It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now," she wrote. "I know ... I know ... it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!!"