Britney Spears Reveals The Moment She Felt Like She Mattered For The First Time In Her Life
Ever since she was released from her conservatorship, Britney Spears hasn't been shy about speaking her truth on social media to all of her fans. While not all of it has been totally positive, the pop music icon has definitely given everyone an inside look at how she's been healing, growing, and generally just trying to live her best life (finally!). On February 16, Spears posted another heartfelt update on her mental health status, which came from a rather unexpected source: the United States Congress.
It's clear that while she was in the conservatorship, Spears wasn't totally aware of just how much support she had from fans and the public generally. She definitely didn't seem to realize that her story was so powerful that it became maybe the one major issue that both Democrats and Republicans could really agree on. Everyone from progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren to Trump-supporting Representative Matt Gaetz was calling for a change in guardianship law in response to the #FreeBritney movement. It may seem obvious to us that she would be invited to speak in Congress, but it meant something much more personal to Spears herself.
Britney Spears was invited to speak in Congress
On her Instagram, Britney Spears posted the letter she received in December 2021, signed by Congress members Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell, inviting her to Congress to share her story in her own words. But it's the caption that really has us in tears.
Saying she was "immediately flattered," but wasn't yet at the "healing stage" she is now, Spears emphasized how much it meant to her that her story was even acknowledged. "Because of the letter, I felt heard and like I mattered for the first time in my life," she wrote. "In a world where your own family goes against you, it's actually hard to find people that get it and show empathy." Spears also said that she isn't trying to play the victim — "although I'm the first to admit I'm pretty messed up by it all" — she just wants to empower others who are in vulnerable positions as she was.
Who knows? Maybe this means she'll speak her truth on the Congress floor one of these days after all.