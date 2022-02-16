Britney Spears Reveals The Moment She Felt Like She Mattered For The First Time In Her Life

Ever since she was released from her conservatorship, Britney Spears hasn't been shy about speaking her truth on social media to all of her fans. While not all of it has been totally positive, the pop music icon has definitely given everyone an inside look at how she's been healing, growing, and generally just trying to live her best life (finally!). On February 16, Spears posted another heartfelt update on her mental health status, which came from a rather unexpected source: the United States Congress.

It's clear that while she was in the conservatorship, Spears wasn't totally aware of just how much support she had from fans and the public generally. She definitely didn't seem to realize that her story was so powerful that it became maybe the one major issue that both Democrats and Republicans could really agree on. Everyone from progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren to Trump-supporting Representative Matt Gaetz was calling for a change in guardianship law in response to the #FreeBritney movement. It may seem obvious to us that she would be invited to speak in Congress, but it meant something much more personal to Spears herself.