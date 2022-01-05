Britney Spears Finally Got To Enjoy This Thing After '13 Years'

On November 12, 2021, Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship. The pop star had spent more than a decade asking permission and taking direction, barely able to make any decisions for herself. Now, however, she is learning to live by her own rules, and she seems to be enjoying some of the little things in life. "I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day. Being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent, and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. I'm grateful for that. It's nice. It's really nice," Spears said in a now-deleted video, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Spears has been trying to live as normal as possible lately, and, whether it be taking a shopping trip to the local mall, according to TMZ, or traveling — unsupervised — to Mexico for her birthday, as People magazine previously reported, Spears is doing it all. On January 5, the "Piece of Me" singer took to Instagram to share another indulgence that she took part in — for the first time since her conservatorship began.