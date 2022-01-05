Britney Spears Finally Got To Enjoy This Thing After '13 Years'
On November 12, 2021, Britney Spears was freed from her 13-year conservatorship. The pop star had spent more than a decade asking permission and taking direction, barely able to make any decisions for herself. Now, however, she is learning to live by her own rules, and she seems to be enjoying some of the little things in life. "I'm just grateful, honestly, for each day. Being able to have the keys to my car, and being able to be independent, and feel like a woman. Owning an ATM card, seeing cash for the first time, being able to buy candles. It's the little things for us women, but it makes a huge difference. I'm grateful for that. It's nice. It's really nice," Spears said in a now-deleted video, according to Entertainment Tonight.
Spears has been trying to live as normal as possible lately, and, whether it be taking a shopping trip to the local mall, according to TMZ, or traveling — unsupervised — to Mexico for her birthday, as People magazine previously reported, Spears is doing it all. On January 5, the "Piece of Me" singer took to Instagram to share another indulgence that she took part in — for the first time since her conservatorship began.
Britney Spears enjoyed a glass of red wine
Most people seem to enjoy an adult beverage from time to time, whether that be a cold beer on the weekends or a glass of wine with dinner, but the latter is something that Britney Spears hasn't done since her conservatorship began. "I had my first glass of red wine last weekend!!! I've waited 13 years ... that's long enough," she captioned an Instagram post of a field of flowers. Spears also took aim at her family in her caption, and she let everyone know that she's just trying to enjoy herself, regardless of the "hateful" comments.
"In a world where we all have the right to speak ... drive ... buy alcohol ... party ... have cash ... I apologize for INDULGING in front of the masses," Spears wrote. According to The Sun, Spears was banned from drinking alcohol while under the conservatorship. Shortly after Judge Brenda Penny ruled to terminate the conservatorship, however, Spears celebrated with a glass of champagne — something she has actually never had. "What an amazing weekend ... I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time!!! I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen last night," Spears captioned an Instagram post on November 15, 2021.