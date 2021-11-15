What Did Britney Spears Choose As Her First Drink Post-Conservatorship?

Britney Spears is finally free! With the help of her lawyer and the fan-created #FreeBritney movement, the pop star is no longer under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and financial autonomy for 13 years. Spears was put under a conservatorship led by her father Jamie Spears back in 2008, shortly after the star appeared to be having a public meltdown following her divorce from Kevin Federline (via E! News).

While under the conservatorship, the pop singer continued releasing multiple albums and touring worldwide, a life atypical of those normally put under a conservatorship. Fans caught wind of Spears' unhappiness with her arrangement and began the #FreeBritney movement. Then in 2021, the New York Times released the "Framing Britney Spears" documentary, which highlighted details of the conservatorship, and grew the #FreeBritney movement worldwide.

The "Circus" artist spoke out about her conservatorship in an open court hearing in June, telling the judge, "I feel ganged up on, I feel bullied and I feel left out and alone," according to Variety. "I'm tired of feeling alone." Among the revelations Spears made over the summer included allegations that she was drugged to continue to work against her will, and forced to have an IUD so she couldn't have children. "All I want is to own my money and for this to end." Three months later, Spears' father Jamie Spears was removed as her conservator, leading the way for the pop singer's newfound freedom in November. So how is the star celebrating?