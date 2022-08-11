Britney Spears Faces New Controversy No One Expected

Following the success of the #FreeBritney movement, the "Hit Me Baby One More Time" singer has wasted no time in identifying new enemies. Britney Spears has called out everyone from her family members to the Catholic church, and she's not showing any signs of slowing down. Her latest target was her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.

As Us Weekly recapped, the pair tied the knot in 2004 and share two children together. Although they split two years into their marriage, they've remained committed to coparenting and the relationship has seemed fairly amicable. Federline even spoke out in support of Spears during her conservatorship battle, through an attorney statement given to People.

Unfortunately, the relationship has taken a nasty turn. According to The U.S. Sun, Spears has 30% custody over her two children. However, Federline recently opened up to Daily Mail to share that the children "have decided they are not seeing her right now." He claimed that Spears' provocative social media behavior has gotten the boys flak at high school and placed a strain on their relationship. Although the internet has largely been on Spears' side lately, her response to the situation has people calling her out for a very unexpected reason.