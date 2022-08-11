Britney Spears Faces New Controversy No One Expected
Following the success of the #FreeBritney movement, the "Hit Me Baby One More Time" singer has wasted no time in identifying new enemies. Britney Spears has called out everyone from her family members to the Catholic church, and she's not showing any signs of slowing down. Her latest target was her ex-husband, Kevin Federline.
As Us Weekly recapped, the pair tied the knot in 2004 and share two children together. Although they split two years into their marriage, they've remained committed to coparenting and the relationship has seemed fairly amicable. Federline even spoke out in support of Spears during her conservatorship battle, through an attorney statement given to People.
Unfortunately, the relationship has taken a nasty turn. According to The U.S. Sun, Spears has 30% custody over her two children. However, Federline recently opened up to Daily Mail to share that the children "have decided they are not seeing her right now." He claimed that Spears' provocative social media behavior has gotten the boys flak at high school and placed a strain on their relationship. Although the internet has largely been on Spears' side lately, her response to the situation has people calling her out for a very unexpected reason.
Fans detected racial bias in Britney Spears' latest post
In a now-deleted Instagram post (via Daily Mail), Britney Spears penned a lengthy caption. She lambasted her ex Kevin Federline for taking part in an interview about her, noting that it was something that "should have 100 percent been dealt with privately and definitely not online!!!" Once Federline opened the door for public call-outs, however, Spears did not hold back. She laughed at the idea that Federline has previously called his household a "perfect Brady bunch family." Spears wrote, "I can guarantee you, that house has more weed than Ludacris, 50 cent, Jay Z and Puff Daddy combined !!!!"
Although the line could've easily gotten lost amid the other paragraphs of her post, fans noticed something: The singer only cited Black artists in her list of allegedly notorious weed-smokers. The Instagram post is gone, but many were quick to turn to Twitter. "How come every time Britney Spears makes a rant she has to equate her problems with a Black of POC person?" asked one. Another noted, "Britney Spears named a bunch of black rappers to make a comparison about weed. The rappers she mentioned don't even smoke weed."
It's true that 50 Cent has opened up to Vibe about his abstinence from marijuana, making it easy to wonder how he found his way onto Spears' list. However, beyond deleting her post, Spears has yet to comment further on the situation.