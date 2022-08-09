Britney Spears Isn't Backing Down From Catholic Church Drama
When you're one of the most famous singers in the world, you're going to see your name in the press for a wide range of reasons. Since her career began, singer Britney Spears has been the subject of one headline after the next, and there's no doubt that the press follows her every move. Whether it be the drama with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, or her conservatorship drama with her family, it almost seems like Spears' life is a made-for-TV drama, and her wedding is no exception.
During one of the happiest times in her life, her wedding to Sam Asghari, Spears came under fire from a church in Santa Monica, California. Yes, you read that right. But how did Spears find herself in a little bit of drama with the religious establishment? According to TMZ, the singer accused the church of prohibiting her from getting married there on social media. But the church quickly clapped back, stating that Spears never actually asked if she could get married there. A rep for the church said that they checked through their records, and there's no record of Spears requesting to wed there. The church also confirmed that for a couple to get married there, at least one person has to be Catholic, and it appears as though neither Spears nor Asghari are.
Spears is no stranger to using social media to share her thoughts and feelings on any and every topic, and that's exactly how she clapped back at the church.
Britney Spears spills her side of wedding planning
Britney Spears is sticking to her guns by explaining her side of the church drama. On August 8, the singer shared a photo of the interior of a stunning church and made sure to accompany the photos with a lengthy caption. "There was a lot of backlash saying I never asked to get married at the church I pictured ... I'm writing this because the church said I never asked," she began. The pop princess then told fans that she hired an "extremely expensive" wedding planner (who had also planned Madonna's wedding), and her first ask of the planner was that she and now-husband, Sam Asghari, be able to wed at the Santa Monica Church.
"It was the only picture I had and sent to him through my phone at my house ... I was told 6 weeks later ... I could not get married there !!!" the singer continued. Spears added that she wanted to get married there during the COVID-19 pandemic, but again, the church told her no. "It's not a big deal, but I don't like being called a liar when their church says I never asked !!! Pssss ... the church I pictured is the St. Peter's Basilica in Italy ... not the Santa Monica Church," she added.
The couple ended up skipping out on the church part altogether, and on June 9, Spears and Asghari wed in a star-studded ceremony at the singer's home.