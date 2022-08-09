Britney Spears Isn't Backing Down From Catholic Church Drama

When you're one of the most famous singers in the world, you're going to see your name in the press for a wide range of reasons. Since her career began, singer Britney Spears has been the subject of one headline after the next, and there's no doubt that the press follows her every move. Whether it be the drama with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, or her conservatorship drama with her family, it almost seems like Spears' life is a made-for-TV drama, and her wedding is no exception.

During one of the happiest times in her life, her wedding to Sam Asghari, Spears came under fire from a church in Santa Monica, California. Yes, you read that right. But how did Spears find herself in a little bit of drama with the religious establishment? According to TMZ, the singer accused the church of prohibiting her from getting married there on social media. But the church quickly clapped back, stating that Spears never actually asked if she could get married there. A rep for the church said that they checked through their records, and there's no record of Spears requesting to wed there. The church also confirmed that for a couple to get married there, at least one person has to be Catholic, and it appears as though neither Spears nor Asghari are.

Spears is no stranger to using social media to share her thoughts and feelings on any and every topic, and that's exactly how she clapped back at the church.