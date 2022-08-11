Kevin Federline Reignites Britney Spears Feud With Explosive Footage

Britney Spears' drama with her former husband, Kevin Federline, and their two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, has taken another turn. Spears and Federline have both spoken publicly about what's been going on behind closed doors, with the latter telling ITV News on August 8 that Sean and Jayden had asked not so see their mom as much and were no big fans of her often risqué Instagram uploads. "I try to explain to them look, maybe [it's] just another way she tries to express herself but it doesn't take away from the fact that what it does to them, it's tough," he said, revealing Spears hadn't seen her boys in months.

Spears' husband, Sam Asghari, then hit back on Instagram, before Spears took aim at her ex and their sons. In a since deleted Instagram post shared on August 10, she wrote (via Billboard), "I know that teenagers are just hard to deal with at that age ... but COME ON, there's being rude then there's being HATEFUL." She claimed that even when they would come to visit they would spend most of their time in their rooms, speculating she wanted her boys to love her so much that she may have smothered them with affection. "I can't process how I dedicated 20 years of my life to those kids ... everything was about them !!! For them to knock the breath out of me," she added, insinuating Federline may have influenced them to keep their distance.