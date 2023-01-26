Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is Now A Second-Time Dad
The words "Jersey Shore" and "family man" don't exactly go hand in hand, but since the iconic show ended in 2012, many of the cast have gone on to get married and start families. Snooki and her husband, Jianni LaVelle, got married in 2014 and now have three adorable kids. Snooki's bestie Jenni "JWoww" Farley, has two kids of her own. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Buckner also have kids, per In Touch. That brings us to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. If you ever watched "Jersey Shore," you'd probably think that Sorrentino would be the last guy to settle down and start a family. These days though, Sorrentino is a bonafide family man.
Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, said "I do" almost as soon as he got out of prison in 2018. Soon they welcomed their first child, Romeo Reign, per Page Six. Mike was totally smitten from day one. "You get no sleep after you start to have your own family," he jokingly told Us Weekly. "I'm always checking the baby monitor if he sneezes. It's like, 'Oh, my God, what is happening?' But it's the best thing ever, being a parent. I feel such an amazing purpose and such an amazing love that I was just introduced to." The good news for the Sorrentinos is that journey is far from over. Flash forward to January 2023, and the "Jersey Shore" family has grown by one, thanks to the arrival of Mike's little girl.
Mike's family is growing
First photo with my daughter Mia Bella 🥹 pic.twitter.com/L6HEJ3rauQ— Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) January 25, 2023
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino shared the news that his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, safely delivered a healthy baby girl on January 24. We got an amazing Situation!!," Mike captioned an Instagram post of photos of his new baby. "We are beyond overjoyed to welcome our little girl into this world to join our growing family of 4." He posted another photo of himself in a mask holding the newborn. Even with a mask on, it's easy to see that Mike is beaming. "First photo with my daughter Mia Bella," he wrote.
Things are going well for Mike right now. Not only is his family growing, but his career is flourishing. Since "Jersey Shore" ended, Mike has appeared on various MTV shows, most recently "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." "People are floored by my character arc, and The Situation story and the fans have grown with me," he told TooFab. "A big part of Mike's arc into a fun-loving family man has been getting –- and staying -– sober. "I love it," he said of his hard-earned sobriety. "It's really amazing to continue to entertain millions on MTV after all these years and also be eight years sober and still be funny as f***," he said.
Even with a growing career, Mike is still firmly grounded at home. "Of all the titles I've been privileged to have, "Dad" has always been the best," he captioned an Instagram of himself and his son.