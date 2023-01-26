Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Is Now A Second-Time Dad

The words "Jersey Shore" and "family man" don't exactly go hand in hand, but since the iconic show ended in 2012, many of the cast have gone on to get married and start families. Snooki and her husband, Jianni LaVelle, got married in 2014 and now have three adorable kids. Snooki's bestie Jenni "JWoww" Farley, has two kids of her own. Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Deena Buckner also have kids, per In Touch. That brings us to Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. If you ever watched "Jersey Shore," you'd probably think that Sorrentino would be the last guy to settle down and start a family. These days though, Sorrentino is a bonafide family man.

Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, said "I do" almost as soon as he got out of prison in 2018. Soon they welcomed their first child, Romeo Reign, per Page Six. Mike was totally smitten from day one. "You get no sleep after you start to have your own family," he jokingly told Us Weekly. "I'm always checking the baby monitor if he sneezes. It's like, 'Oh, my God, what is happening?' But it's the best thing ever, being a parent. I feel such an amazing purpose and such an amazing love that I was just introduced to." The good news for the Sorrentinos is that journey is far from over. Flash forward to January 2023, and the "Jersey Shore" family has grown by one, thanks to the arrival of Mike's little girl.