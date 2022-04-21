Why Ronnie Might Not Be A Part Of The Jersey Shore Cast Anymore

"Jersey Shore's" Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" spin-off. Although he appeared in all six seasons of the original reality TV show, he has been largely absent from the last season of the spinoff. In May 2021, he wrote in an Instagram post that he and MTV reached the mutual decision that he should take a step back, per Page Six, in order to "seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long." He explained, "My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."

This retreat came after his tumultuous relationship with former partner Jen Harley that unfortunately included their daughter, Ariana Sky. In 2019, he was arrested for domestic violence perpetrated against Harley, per TMZ. The outlet reported that he assaulted Harley and chased her with a knife while holding their daughter in his arms. Police were forced to tase him. He copped a plea deal that saw him face no jail time, but he was put on probation for three years. Then in April 2021, he was arrested for domestic assault again, this time against new girlfriend Saffire Matos, per Page Six, which violated his probation.

Just a few days ago on April 18, The U.S. Sun reported Ortiz-Magro would return to film the fifth season of "Family Vacation," but we're now learning that might not be true.