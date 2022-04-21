Why Ronnie Might Not Be A Part Of The Jersey Shore Cast Anymore
"Jersey Shore's" Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has had an on-again, off-again relationship with the "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" spin-off. Although he appeared in all six seasons of the original reality TV show, he has been largely absent from the last season of the spinoff. In May 2021, he wrote in an Instagram post that he and MTV reached the mutual decision that he should take a step back, per Page Six, in order to "seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long." He explained, "My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on. This process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter."
This retreat came after his tumultuous relationship with former partner Jen Harley that unfortunately included their daughter, Ariana Sky. In 2019, he was arrested for domestic violence perpetrated against Harley, per TMZ. The outlet reported that he assaulted Harley and chased her with a knife while holding their daughter in his arms. Police were forced to tase him. He copped a plea deal that saw him face no jail time, but he was put on probation for three years. Then in April 2021, he was arrested for domestic assault again, this time against new girlfriend Saffire Matos, per Page Six, which violated his probation.
Just a few days ago on April 18, The U.S. Sun reported Ortiz-Magro would return to film the fifth season of "Family Vacation," but we're now learning that might not be true.
Ronnie wasn't seen shooting with the cast for the fifth season
"Rahn! Staaahhhhhp!" was a popular refrain during the original run of "Jersey Shore," and it looks like, as filming for the fifth season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" resumes, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has stopped joining his roomies. TMZ has published photos of the cast filming in Southern California over Easter Sunday, but Ortiz-Magro is nowhere to be seen.
The outlet published paparazzi photos of the cast dining at the winery, and Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Deena Cortese, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Jenny "Jwoww" Farley, and Angelina Pivarnick could be seen, but not Ortiz-Magro. DJ Pauly DelVecchio was also absent, but he has frequently missed an episode or two when his DJ concert dates take him away from filming for a few days.
TMZ has speculated that the reason Ortiz-Magro was absent from this particular episode shoot at a winery could be down to his journey to sobriety. He hasn't commented on his absence publicly himself, although his official Instagram showed him a week ago vacationing in Cabo with girlfriend Saffire Matos. Perhaps now that his personal life seems to appear more stable, we can expect him to begin shooting with his roomies sooner rather than later.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.