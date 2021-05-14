The Real Reason Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Stepping Away From Jersey Shore
"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been through the wringer during the last few months. The reality star was arrested for domestic violence in California after allegedly attacking his girlfriend, who came to his defense, while his daughter was in his care. On the same day, he was bailed out for the hefty sum of $100,000. But Ronnie has been somewhat vindicated; his legal team issued a statement to People stating that he would not be charged. "We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney's office and the LA City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April," they wrote.
The legal team also wrote that Ronnie had some deeper issues that he needed to address. According to them, the 35-year-old is "currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time." Ronnie himself took to his social media and shocked his fans that he was taking some time away from Jersey Shore. Here's the real reason Ronnie gave for his departure.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro confirms a 'mutual' decision
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was always ready to party, as those who follow "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" know. According to Page Six, the celeb showed a different side to his personality when he posted a cryptic message on Instagram Story last week reading, "It's okay to feel unstable. It's okay to disassociate. It's okay to hide from the world. It's okay to need help. It's okay to not be okay. Your mental illness is not a personal failure."
Ronnie took to his Instagram Story again on May 13 with the news that he was leaving the Shore, saying (via Page Six), "After talking to the team at MTV, we have mutually agreed that I will step away from the show while I seek medical treatment for mental health issues that I've ignored for too long." It appears as if this wasn't a one-sided decision and Ronnie talked to the powers-that-be about what's happening in his life, and they seem to have given the reality star the go-ahead.
"My number one goal now is facing my struggles head on," Ronnie continued, adding, "this process will be difficult, but my #1 priority is to get healthy and be the best man and the best father I can for my daughter." Ronnie shares a three-year-old daughter, Ariana, with his ex-girlfriend, Jen Harley.
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.