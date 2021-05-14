The Real Reason Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Is Stepping Away From Jersey Shore

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has been through the wringer during the last few months. The reality star was arrested for domestic violence in California after allegedly attacking his girlfriend, who came to his defense, while his daughter was in his care. On the same day, he was bailed out for the hefty sum of $100,000. But Ronnie has been somewhat vindicated; his legal team issued a statement to People stating that he would not be charged. "We are very happy that after further investigation both the LA County District Attorney's office and the LA City Attorney's office determined that criminal charges were not warranted against Ronnie related to the incident that occurred in April," they wrote.

The legal team also wrote that Ronnie had some deeper issues that he needed to address. According to them, the 35-year-old is "currently seeking medical treatment for psychological issues that he has ignored for a long time." Ronnie himself took to his social media and shocked his fans that he was taking some time away from Jersey Shore. Here's the real reason Ronnie gave for his departure.

