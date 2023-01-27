Author Says Robert Redford Took Drastic Measures While Working With Barbra Streisand

Robert Redford and Barbra Streisand set the screen ablaze with their chemistry in 1973's "The Way We Were," but there were complications off-set between the two stars. According to one crew member, the "Woman in Love" singer developed feelings for her co-star that extended beyond their working relationship, as Neal Gabler wrote in his 2016 biography "Barbra Streisand: Redefining Beauty, Femininity, and Power." A source on the film's set told Gabler, "It was obvious Barbra was just too, too crazy about Bob. She had a hard time controlling her emotions" (via People).

In 2015, Streisand presented Redford with the Chaplin Award, and joked about "being married" to him on-screen, and how their work on "The Way We Were" endured longer than any relationship. The two seasoned actors stayed in touch over the years, and when the "The Sting" star turned 85 years old in 2021, Streisand posted a throwback photo from their 1973 movie to her Instagram page. "Dear Bob, happy birthday. It was great talking to you the other day," she wrote.

Although their performance together wound up being indelible, Redford reportedly did not want Streisand cast as his co-star at the time. "Her reputation is as a very controlling person. She will direct herself. It'll never work," Redford apparently told director Sydney Pollack, per the book "The Way They Were: How Epic Battles and Bruised Egos Brought a Classic Hollywood Love Story to the Screen," by Robert Hofler (via IndieWire). Redford's trepidations also extended to his love scenes with Streisand.