Nikki And Brie Bella Aren't Ruling Out Their Return To WWE

It has been four years since former WWE divas Nikki and Brie Bella retired from high-profile wrestling careers. Weeks after Brie announced her departure, Nikki followed suit in a March 2019 episode of her reality show, "Total Bellas," per Us Weekly. "I just feel like I'm too old for that travel," the then-35-year-old explained. "I realized ... 'Why am I doing this anymore?' I don't feel good." Giving kudos to her fellow divas, Bella said, "I really am ready to hang up the jersey. Like, I can say it fully, [I'm done]."

Since her retirement, Nikki has experienced other changes in her personal life. After a long engagement, she tied the knot with "Dancing With the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev in August 2022. Post-nuptials, Nikki wrote in an Instagram upload at the time, "We said I DO. Can't wait to share the entire journey with you all." Yep — in true WWE fashion, she and Chigvintsev turned their wedding ceremony (and its build-up) into a four-part televised event — E!'s "Nikki Bella Says I Do," which premiered on January 26.

Recently promoting the show with Brie, Nikki teased that they may have big professional news to announce in the coming future.