Nikki And Brie Bella Aren't Ruling Out Their Return To WWE
It has been four years since former WWE divas Nikki and Brie Bella retired from high-profile wrestling careers. Weeks after Brie announced her departure, Nikki followed suit in a March 2019 episode of her reality show, "Total Bellas," per Us Weekly. "I just feel like I'm too old for that travel," the then-35-year-old explained. "I realized ... 'Why am I doing this anymore?' I don't feel good." Giving kudos to her fellow divas, Bella said, "I really am ready to hang up the jersey. Like, I can say it fully, [I'm done]."
Since her retirement, Nikki has experienced other changes in her personal life. After a long engagement, she tied the knot with "Dancing With the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev in August 2022. Post-nuptials, Nikki wrote in an Instagram upload at the time, "We said I DO. Can't wait to share the entire journey with you all." Yep — in true WWE fashion, she and Chigvintsev turned their wedding ceremony (and its build-up) into a four-part televised event — E!'s "Nikki Bella Says I Do," which premiered on January 26.
Recently promoting the show with Brie, Nikki teased that they may have big professional news to announce in the coming future.
Nikki and Brie Bella could get back in the ring in next two years
In a January 26 episode of "Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen," former WWE stars Nikki and Brie Bella walked back previous comments that they have left pro-wrestling for good. "I've always felt in me that I have one more last run ... which I'd love to do with her," Nikki said, referencing Brie. Brie responded from behind the "WWHL" bar, "Tag team champs?" Nikki added that it would be an empowering experience for her son, Matteo Chigvintsev, to "be ringside and know and appreciate what Mommy's doing" when he is old enough of age. Welcoming Matteo in July 2020 with husband Artem Chigvintsev, per Us Weekly, Nikki quipped on "WWHL," that "hopefully, that's like in a year or two... and I still look good. We'll be the MILF team, right Breezy?"
This wasn't the first time the 39-year-old twins referred to one another as a "tag team." Nikki affectionately used that term in an August 2020 tweet upon Brie giving birth to her son, Buddy Bryan, within 24 hours of Matteo's birth. "I can't believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly, only us!," the new mom wrote at the time, adding jokingly, "I beat her. As you can imagine, everyone said it was my baby['s] and [my] competitive side that kicked in!"