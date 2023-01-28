Amber Rose Gets Candid About Single Life As Things Heat Up Between Cher And Her Ex Boyfriend

Amber Rose has shared her unfiltered thoughts on dating amid her ex's new relationship with pop icon Cher. Throughout Rose's career, the SlutWalk organizer has had an array of high-profile relationships with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, Wiz Khalifa, and Val Chmerkovskiy. While she's had her fair share of heartbreak, Rose seemingly found lifelong love when she started dating Alexander "AE" Edwards in 2018. "We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me," the "Sister Code" star wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post (via E! News).

However, the pair, who share son Slash Alexander Edwards, called it quits in 2021, after Rose claimed that Edwards cheated. "I'm tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes. All 12 of y'all bums (the ones that I know of, there's probably more) can have him," she wrote on her Instagram Stories (via iHeart). A year after their split, Rose and Edwards made headlines again when the latter was spotted with Grammy-winner Cher in November 2022, per People. The new couple earned criticism due to their 40-year age gap. "On paper, it's ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great," the "Believe" singer revealed on "The Kelly Clarkson Show."

Amid the burgeoning relationship between Cher and Edwards, Rose has updated fans on where she stands with her love life.