The Tragic Death Of Actor Annie Wersching

On January 29, actor Annie Wersching's publicist confirmed that she tragically died of cancer, per Deadline.

The "24" actor was well-regarded in the crime, sci-fi, and fantasy genres for her roles in television shows, such as "Bosch," "The Vampire Diaries," and most recently as the Borg Queen in 2022's "Star Trek: Picard," per IMDb. She also starred in the Marvel series, "Runaways" from 2017 to 2019. Wersching lent her voice acting skills to play the original role of Tess in the video game "The Last of Us," which was recently adapted into an HBO series.

According to the GoFundMe page set up in her memory to raise funds for her three children, the actor was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020, but continued doing what she loved: acting and spending time with her family. Reactions from her family, friends, and droves of fans have emerged in the wake of her tragic death.

