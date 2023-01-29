The Tragic Death Of Actor Annie Wersching
On January 29, actor Annie Wersching's publicist confirmed that she tragically died of cancer, per Deadline.
The "24" actor was well-regarded in the crime, sci-fi, and fantasy genres for her roles in television shows, such as "Bosch," "The Vampire Diaries," and most recently as the Borg Queen in 2022's "Star Trek: Picard," per IMDb. She also starred in the Marvel series, "Runaways" from 2017 to 2019. Wersching lent her voice acting skills to play the original role of Tess in the video game "The Last of Us," which was recently adapted into an HBO series.
According to the GoFundMe page set up in her memory to raise funds for her three children, the actor was diagnosed with cancer in the summer of 2020, but continued doing what she loved: acting and spending time with her family. Reactions from her family, friends, and droves of fans have emerged in the wake of her tragic death.
Annie Wersching left a mark on those who knew her
There's no doubt that actor Annie Wersching was loved by her fans, co-workers, and most of all, her family. She married fellow actor Stephen Full in 2009, and the two went on to have three sons together; Freddie, Ozzie, and Archie, per People. After Wersching's tragic death, her husband released a statement (via Deadline) that reminisced on the biggest role of her life, as a mother.
"There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today. But she left us the tools to fill it. She found wonder in the simplest moment," Full remembered. "As I drove our boys, the true loves of her life, down the winding driveway and street, she would yell BYE! until we were out of earshot and into the world. I can still hear it ringing."
Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog and the creator of "The Last of Us," remembered the "General Hospital" actor, who was the voice and motion capture actor for the character Tess. "Just found out my dear friend, Annie Wersching, passed away," Druckmann wrote on his Twitter. We just lost a beautiful artist and human being. My heart is shattered. Thoughts are with her loved ones." Many fans online celebrated Wersching for her "impactful" performance in "The Last Of Us." Former costars from throughout her career, like "Timeless" actor Abigail Spencer and "Runaways" actor Ever Carradine, shared their condolences.