The Tragic Death Of Addams Family Actor Lisa Loring

Lisa Loring, the first actor to portray Wednesday Addams in the first live-action adaptation of "The Addams Family," has died at age 64, her daughter, Vanessa Foumberg, told The Hollywood Reporter. According to a family friend, the actor's death came three days after she had "suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure," per The Guardian. "She went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands," Foumberg told Variety.

At the time of her death, Loring was unmarried. However, she had married and divorced four times. She welcomed two children from her first and second marriages, daughters Vanessa Foumberg and Marianne Stevenson. As for her professional life, Loring is best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in ABC's "The Addams Family" from 1964 to 1966.

More recently, Loring returned to pop culture vernacular with the reprisal of the iconic character in the Netflix comedy-horror, "Wednesday." Jenna Ortega, who stars as the protagonist in the series, revealed during an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" that part of her now-viral dance was "an homage to Lisa Loring" (via E! News). With that in mind, let's take a look at the impact she left on her character and the "Addams Family" brand.

More to come ...