Ryan And Mackenzie Edwards' Marriage Is Seemingly Over (And It's Getting Messy)

Ryan Edwards and his wife Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) are apparently calling it quits, with more drama suddenly throwing an even bigger wrench into their already tumultuous relationship.

The couple — whose relationship has played out on MTVs "Teen Mom OG" — secretly tied the knot in 2017 and later exchanged vows at a church ceremony that same year, as noted by People. Their relationship was fraught with issues from the start. In 2018, Ryan checked into rehab for a second time to deal with his substance abuse issues, leading some fans to speculate that the two would part ways. However, Mackenzie stuck with her husband, defending her decision to do so on Instagram. "Just because someone has a problem doesn't give you an excuse to give up," she wrote (via Us Weekly). "Thankful for a man who accepts me for who I am and what I have been through and supports me even when I feel broken. As much as I have been there for him, he's been there for me 10x over."

Mackenzie also blasted haters who questioned their relationship, especially after they were fired from the show. "We are in a happy place at the moment," she said during an interview with The Sun. "Nobody is saying that we haven't made mistakes, because we have. But I'm not going to harp over them or live in sadness or shame." Now, nearly six years after exchanging vows, Ryan and Mackenzie have called it quits for good.