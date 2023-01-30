Travis And Jason Kelce's Historic Super Bowl Appearance Has Skeptical Fans Sounding Off

Travis and Jason Kelce will face each other in the Super Bowl. According to the NFL, the two brothers are used to their sibling rivalry. "He punched me in the face after playing a game of basketball," Travis said of his and his older brother's last physical fight. "I picked him up and threw him on the kitchen floor and knocked the stove off its hinges." He added that they almost injured their dad who intervened to break up the fight.

The two brothers played football together at the University of Cincinnati, per People. Jason was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011, and Travis followed suit after being drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. The brothers also have their own podcast. "It's been good to just have that set amount of time to be able to just sit down and chat," the Chiefs tight end told Forbes.

And no one could be prouder of the Kelce brothers than their mother, Donna. The NFL's Twitter account tracked the mom's whereabouts when she accomplished going to two playoff games in one day. She started out in Tampa Bay where the Eagles took on the Buccaneers and caught a quick flight to Kansas City for the Chiefs playoff game. Now, Donna gets to see her sons play against each other in the same location, but the historic narrative has some fans questioning the true intentions of the NFL.