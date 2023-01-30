Meghan Trainor's Family With Spy Kids Actor Daryl Sabara Is Expanding

"Made You Look" singer Meghan Trainor and "Spy Kids" actor Daryl Sabara made an exciting announcement about their family. The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child in February 2021. Trainor posted the news on Instagram, sharing, "This sweet baby boy's due date was today on Valentine's Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE. Thank you @darylsabara for the best Valentine's gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!" Right away, the couple revealed they wanted more children.

Trainor was not shy about sharing her thoughts on wanting to grow her family. In August 2022, the "All About That Bass" singer spoke with US Weekly about how she and her husband would love to add to their family. She said, "If I could've got pregnant months ago, I would've. We're just busy and I don't want to be, like, nauseous while doing all this fun stuff." The musician even revealed, ideally, she would like to be pregnant by November or December of that year. A month later, the musician spoke about how she would love to have a girl next, per E! News. These were only two of the many interviews in which Trainor had shared that she wanted to grow her family, it turns out, the manifestation may have worked in Trainor and Sabara's favor. The two just made an exciting announcement about their family.