The Tragic Death Of NHL Legend Bobby Hull

This article contains allegations of domestic violence, racism, and antisemitism.

Hockey legend Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84. The NHL Alumni Association announced the tragic news in a series of tweets. "The NHL Alumni Association is deeply saddened to learn that Bobby Hull has passed away at the age of 84," tweeted the organization on Monday. "Bobby began his NHL career with the @NHLBlackhawks in 1957. He would go on to play 15 seasons with the team, one season with Winnipeg, and another with Hartford, amounting to 1,063 regular-season games."

They continued, "Hull was a driven player who always gave fans a memorable experience at every game and brought them to their feet. In his retirement, 'The Golden Jet' was never in a rush to sign every autograph as an ambassador for the Blackhawks, one of his favourite accomplishments." Hull's cause of death is yet to be revealed.

According to the New York Post, Hull holds the record as the Blackhawks' "all-time leading goal scorer." However, that only scratches the surface of his accomplishments, which include a 1961 Stanley Cup win, two NHL MVP awards in 1970 and 1971, and a 1983 induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame (via the San Diego Union Tribune).