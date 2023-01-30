Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Gets Honest About Her Pregnancy Loss

Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo were expecting their first child just months after they started dating. "When we got pregnant after 7 months of dating, as much as I want to say it was an accident, it wasn't," Perlongo told Taylor Magazine, adding that they had talked about wanting kids before, and just felt that they were ready. "We were focused on making ourselves do it because we both, deep down, knew it was right for us."

In January 2019, the television producer and the photographer welcomed their second child. Schulman took to Instagram to announce the birth. "Beau Bobby Bruce has arrived!" he captioned his post. "A little perfect ray of son-shine. 7lbs 15oz. Beau & Laura are all giggles and snuggles and we couldn't be happier."

A year later, the "Catfish" creator mentioned that having multiple children seemed right for them, as they both grew up with siblings. "There's a plan for a third, for sure," he told Us Weekly, adding that he has one sibling and Perlongo has two siblings. "I'm into three. I think that's the number." But it seems as though the couple wasn't about to cap the baby count at three.