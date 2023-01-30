Nev Schulman's Wife Laura Perlongo Gets Honest About Her Pregnancy Loss
Nev Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo were expecting their first child just months after they started dating. "When we got pregnant after 7 months of dating, as much as I want to say it was an accident, it wasn't," Perlongo told Taylor Magazine, adding that they had talked about wanting kids before, and just felt that they were ready. "We were focused on making ourselves do it because we both, deep down, knew it was right for us."
In January 2019, the television producer and the photographer welcomed their second child. Schulman took to Instagram to announce the birth. "Beau Bobby Bruce has arrived!" he captioned his post. "A little perfect ray of son-shine. 7lbs 15oz. Beau & Laura are all giggles and snuggles and we couldn't be happier."
A year later, the "Catfish" creator mentioned that having multiple children seemed right for them, as they both grew up with siblings. "There's a plan for a third, for sure," he told Us Weekly, adding that he has one sibling and Perlongo has two siblings. "I'm into three. I think that's the number." But it seems as though the couple wasn't about to cap the baby count at three.
Laura Perlongo gets metaphorical in sharing her miscarriage thoughts
In May 2021, Nev Schulman opened up about the struggle of raising two children with a third on the way. "Lucky as we are to be having another kid, that doesn't mean that you're always excited and always feel great about it," he told People. "It's overwhelming, and it's daunting ... There's a lot of emotions attached."
And recently, it was revealed that Schulman and his wife Laura Perlongo tried for a fourth child, but the writer had a miscarriage. "This manicure's been through a lot," she captioned her Instagram slideshow, slyly comparing the loss to her nails. "About to change it, the manicure that is, n feeling a lil sad to see her go." She then mentioned that she had a lot of love for the new baby, but she's feeling alright after the loss. "New month new nails tho and that's OK by me," she added. "There's still a lot of hands out there to hold, for now."
Schulman's fellow "Dancing with the Stars" alum Shawn Johnson East has shown that miscarriages can sometimes lead to a happy ending. She took to Instagram to reflect on her experience. "October 19th ... always hits a little hard for me in such a bittersweet way," she wrote in the caption. "It was the day I miscarried our first baby in 2017 but then a little over a year later I was told it was the due date of Drew Hazel."