Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Are Officially Third-Time Parents After Singer's Spicy Texting Scandal

In September 2022, Adam Levine was accused of sending flirtatious text messages to multiple women. The first woman to come forward was Sumner Stroh, who was 23 years old at the time, and claimed that her affair with Levine had been going on for a year, per Page Six. When she publicly outed their relationship, she revealed that they hadn't spoken in months but he unexpectedly texted her, "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and it's w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."

Levine admitted to sending inappropriate messages to Stroh and stated, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate."

Following the scandal with Stroh, multiple women claimed Levine sent them similar messages as well. However, Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo made the decision to work things out. "Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them and focus on the more positive aspects of their life together. They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way," a source told Us Weekly. Now, the day has finally come for Levine and Prinsloo, and they are officially a family of five.