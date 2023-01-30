Adam Levine And Behati Prinsloo Are Officially Third-Time Parents After Singer's Spicy Texting Scandal
In September 2022, Adam Levine was accused of sending flirtatious text messages to multiple women. The first woman to come forward was Sumner Stroh, who was 23 years old at the time, and claimed that her affair with Levine had been going on for a year, per Page Six. When she publicly outed their relationship, she revealed that they hadn't spoken in months but he unexpectedly texted her, "Ok serious question. I'm having another baby and it's w [sic] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious."
Levine admitted to sending inappropriate messages to Stroh and stated, "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate."
Following the scandal with Stroh, multiple women claimed Levine sent them similar messages as well. However, Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo made the decision to work things out. "Adam and Behati are trying to put this mess behind them and focus on the more positive aspects of their life together. They feel extremely blessed to have this baby on the way," a source told Us Weekly. Now, the day has finally come for Levine and Prinsloo, and they are officially a family of five.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have dreams for a large family
It's happy news for Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo! According to a source, they have welcomed their third baby, per People. No other information was given at the time. The two already share daughters Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. Prinsloo first gave a glimpse of her baby bump in September 2022 on her Instagram feed.
Levine previously shared in 2014 after his marriage to Prinsloo that he wanted a big brood. "I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible. I don't know when we're going to do it ... I think it's absolutely in the works for some future date," the "Misery" singer stated on Ryan Seacrest's radio show (via Us Weekly).
The couple welcomed their first baby Dusty Rose in September 2016. "Words can't describe. Dusty Rose Levine 9/21/16," Prinsloo wrote while sharing a sweet Instagram snap of her newborn. In February 2018, the model gave birth to their second girl, Gio Grace, per E! News. Levine had told Ellen DeGeneres that they wanted a lot of babies and echoed his previous sentiment. "I want a lot [of kids], I thrive in chaos. She was an only child, so she wants like 100 babies. I don't know if I can do that. That's a lot of babies," he shared. While they have just welcomed their third child, Levine and Prinsloo are well on their way to growing their dream family.