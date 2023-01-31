Connie Britton Opens Up About Her Romance With David E. Windsor Like Never Before

Despite being an A-lister, Connie Britton has somehow managed to keep her private life under wraps. Following her divorce from John Britton in 1995, she's kept mum on her love life, only occasionally teasing news. In 2009, for example, she told Redbook, per Us Weekly, "I have a great man in my life — he's a comedy writer, but I probably shouldn't say much more than that."

Unfortunately, that union wasn't meant to be, but she knew she was ready for motherhood. And so, Britton embarked on an adoption journey which took three years. In 2011, she became a mom to a 9-month-old boy from Ethiopia named Eyob (or Yoby), per People. As she later told "Watch What Happens Live," she knew the timing was right because she had just lost both of her parents and because "I wasn't in a relationship that felt like it was going to be a marriage relationship and so I was like, 'What am I waiting for?'"

Being a single mom wasn't easy, though. "I would say being a mother mostly taught me grit, frankly," she told Hemispheres magazine, per People. "And to rely on myself and my instincts." In June 2019, she told Us Weekly, "Being a single mom is a very courageous thing to do." Little did she know, later that year she would meet someone special who would not only impact her world but also her son's. That's when Britton quietly started dating writer and "This Is Us" producer David E. Windsor, per MailOnline.