Connie Britton Opens Up About Her Romance With David E. Windsor Like Never Before
Despite being an A-lister, Connie Britton has somehow managed to keep her private life under wraps. Following her divorce from John Britton in 1995, she's kept mum on her love life, only occasionally teasing news. In 2009, for example, she told Redbook, per Us Weekly, "I have a great man in my life — he's a comedy writer, but I probably shouldn't say much more than that."
Unfortunately, that union wasn't meant to be, but she knew she was ready for motherhood. And so, Britton embarked on an adoption journey which took three years. In 2011, she became a mom to a 9-month-old boy from Ethiopia named Eyob (or Yoby), per People. As she later told "Watch What Happens Live," she knew the timing was right because she had just lost both of her parents and because "I wasn't in a relationship that felt like it was going to be a marriage relationship and so I was like, 'What am I waiting for?'"
Being a single mom wasn't easy, though. "I would say being a mother mostly taught me grit, frankly," she told Hemispheres magazine, per People. "And to rely on myself and my instincts." In June 2019, she told Us Weekly, "Being a single mom is a very courageous thing to do." Little did she know, later that year she would meet someone special who would not only impact her world but also her son's. That's when Britton quietly started dating writer and "This Is Us" producer David E. Windsor, per MailOnline.
Connie Britton finally opens up about her romance with David E. Windsor
Connie Britton and David E. Windsor have had one of the most secretive celeb relationships in Hollywood, but on January 30, "The White Lotus" star finally spilled some tea on "Radio Andy."
Speaking candidly about their relationship, she told Andy Cohen they met right before the pandemic in November 2019 when they (sort of) crossed paths at a mutual friend's 50th birthday dinner. As Britton shared, she arrived at the bash and realized she didn't know anyone, but her host was on a mission to change that. "I'm talking to my friend and he looks past me and he sees David across the room and he's like, 'There's someone here you have to meet!'" she recalled. "I'll never forget that moment because I turned around and looked at who he was pointing at and I was like, 'Oh yeah, I wanna meet him.'"
Unfortunately, they were seated at different tables, then she had to rush home to her son and an early morning. Her friend insisted she meet Windsor first, but she suggested he email her instead — what a professional queen. When Cohen pressed the actor as to why she didn't at least introduce herself before leaving, she reasoned, "David knew everybody at the party and I didn't know anybody, so I wasn't gonna walk up like a total dorkbot." Well, Windsor did email her — the very next day, to boot — and he instantly became a part of her and Yoby's lives. "He is definitely stepping into that more paternal role," she shared.