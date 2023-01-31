Why Kristen Stewart Is In No Rush To Marry Fiance Dylan Meyer
Another third of everyone's favorite human-vampire-werewolf love triangle plans on tying the knot. "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart spoke about her engagement to Dylan Meyer in a 2021 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," and it sounds like she couldn't ask for a better fiancée to be planning a wedding with. "I wanted to be proposed to," she confessed. "I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it."
Meyer, an actor and screenwriter, started dating Stewart in 2019 after the latter split from Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell, per E! News. Meyer clearly learned what it takes to put a smile on her future wife's face over the course of the two years that followed, as Stewart praised Meyer's proposal skills again on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." She told host Jimmy Fallon, "Knocked it out of the park ... I scored."
If Stewart needs any wedding planning advice, she can always reach out to her "Twilight" costar Taylor Lautner. According to the Daily Mail, Lautner and his bride, Taylor Dome, tied the knot in 2022 and chose a California vineyard as the setting of their nuptials. Stewart does have some wedding ideas of her own, but unlike Bella Swan, the actor is in no rush to get to the altar. (To be fair, the promise of eternal youth isn't being dangled in front of her in this real-life situation.)
Kristen Stewart is a busy future bride
On "CBS Sunday Morning," Kristen Stewart explained why she and Dylan Meyer haven't started planning their wedding in earnest, saying, "It's a lot, it's a daunting thing ... I have a lot going on right now." She's not lying. In 2022, she announced on Instagram that she was entering the reality realm in a spooky way by working on a ghost-hunting show with an LGBTQ+ cast. Then, in 2023, Phoebe Bridger's band, boygenius, told Rolling Stone that Stewart is going to direct three of the group's future music videos. Prior to this, Stewart told Vanity Fair last year that she and Meyer were collaborating on a television series starring the "Spencer" actor. "Like we discovered a superbrain," Stewart said of how well that process was going. Oh, and there's the 32-year-old's upcoming romance about female bodybuilders, "Love Lies Bleeding."
"I think it'll happen when it's supposed to happen," Stewart said of her wedding on "CBS This Morning," adding, "but I also don't want to be engaged for five years ... we want to do it." On "Jimmy Kimmel Live," Stewart revealed that her wedding menu is very important to her, and she indicated that she was serious about having Food Network star Guy Fieri officiate the event. She's also described her ideal wedding look. "The best pair of Levi's ever and an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but cut off and barefoot," she said on "The Howard Stern Show."