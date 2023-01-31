Why Kristen Stewart Is In No Rush To Marry Fiance Dylan Meyer

Another third of everyone's favorite human-vampire-werewolf love triangle plans on tying the knot. "Twilight" star Kristen Stewart spoke about her engagement to Dylan Meyer in a 2021 appearance on "The Howard Stern Show," and it sounds like she couldn't ask for a better fiancée to be planning a wedding with. "I wanted to be proposed to," she confessed. "I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it."

Meyer, an actor and screenwriter, started dating Stewart in 2019 after the latter split from Victoria's Secret model Stella Maxwell, per E! News. Meyer clearly learned what it takes to put a smile on her future wife's face over the course of the two years that followed, as Stewart praised Meyer's proposal skills again on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." She told host Jimmy Fallon, "Knocked it out of the park ... I scored."

If Stewart needs any wedding planning advice, she can always reach out to her "Twilight" costar Taylor Lautner. According to the Daily Mail, Lautner and his bride, Taylor Dome, tied the knot in 2022 and chose a California vineyard as the setting of their nuptials. Stewart does have some wedding ideas of her own, but unlike Bella Swan, the actor is in no rush to get to the altar. (To be fair, the promise of eternal youth isn't being dangled in front of her in this real-life situation.)