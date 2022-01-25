Kristen Stewart Opens Up About What She Really Wants Her Wedding To Look Like
2021 was a big year for Kristen Stewart. Stewart's breathtaking portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's "Spencer" took the actor's career to a new level, earning her first Golden Globe nomination. The nomination was no shock, as her performance drew rave reviews from critics. Stewart "will be instantly and justifiably awards-tipped for this," The Telegraph's Robbie Colin predicted in November.
But the year also marked another milestone for Stewart — this time in her personal life. In November, Stewart revealed she was engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, her girlfriend of two years, on "The Howard Stern Show." With his characteristic bluntness, Stern teased Stewart for failing to propose to Meyer after previously having told him she was going to. Stewart told him they were, in fact, engaged but confirmed she hadn't popped the question. Stewart had her reasons, though. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. ... We're marrying. It's happening," Stewart explained.
Stewart told Howard Stern in November 2019 that she couldn't "f***ing wait" to marry Meyer. That was about three months after their relationship came to light, as E! News reported in August of that year. Stewart revealed she was having a hard time being "reasonable" about her marriage prospects back then but it looks like they opted to wait a bit. Now, it is happening and Stewart is as eager as ever, though we shouldn't expect a big fuss from the pair.
Kristen Stewart just wants to get married
Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer might get married in secret, she said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" on January 24. "I'm so unceremonial. I think we might just go do it this weekend or something," she told Colbert. She does want her loved ones to be a part in some form or fashion. Even if they aren't present for the actual signing of papers, Stewart wants to "hang out with everyone afterwards" and is considering having a "big party" in lieu of a traditional wedding.
Her priority at the moment is to formalize her union to Meyer. "I just want to do it," the "Twilight" alum said, showing the same intensity she previously showed during the 2019 interview with Howard Stern. Besides her anticipation, Stewart also isn't big on planning. "I'm not a good planner. I can't make plans for dinner. I like to pivot. You never know where I'm going, man. Come with me," Stewart joked.
Stewart and Meyer have mostly kept their relationship private, though they have made their affection for each other crystal clear. Stewart is famously social media-averse, and Meyer clearly protects Stewart's preference by not exposing her on her own. Birthdays are exceptions, as Meyer often uses Stewart's to celebrate her partner. "It's my absolute favorite persons birthday and I'm wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her," Meyer captioned a selfie of the two posted to her Instagram on April 9, 2020.