Kristen Stewart Opens Up About What She Really Wants Her Wedding To Look Like

2021 was a big year for Kristen Stewart. Stewart's breathtaking portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's "Spencer" took the actor's career to a new level, earning her first Golden Globe nomination. The nomination was no shock, as her performance drew rave reviews from critics. Stewart "will be instantly and justifiably awards-tipped for this," The Telegraph's Robbie Colin predicted in November.

But the year also marked another milestone for Stewart — this time in her personal life. In November, Stewart revealed she was engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, her girlfriend of two years, on "The Howard Stern Show." With his characteristic bluntness, Stern teased Stewart for failing to propose to Meyer after previously having told him she was going to. Stewart told him they were, in fact, engaged but confirmed she hadn't popped the question. Stewart had her reasons, though. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted, and she nailed it. ... We're marrying. It's happening," Stewart explained.

Stewart told Howard Stern in November 2019 that she couldn't "f***ing wait" to marry Meyer. That was about three months after their relationship came to light, as E! News reported in August of that year. Stewart revealed she was having a hard time being "reasonable" about her marriage prospects back then but it looks like they opted to wait a bit. Now, it is happening and Stewart is as eager as ever, though we shouldn't expect a big fuss from the pair.