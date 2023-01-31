Ashton Kutcher Breaks His Silence On Former Co-Star Danny Masterson's Disturbing Allegations
The following article contains mention of sexual assault.
Ashton Kutcher starred alongside Danny Masterson in "That '70s Show" for seven seasons and developed a real-life friendship over the years. The hit sitcom ended in 2006 and a decade later, they would go on to star in "The Ranch" as brothers. In 2020, Masterson was charged with raping three women between 2001 and 2003, per E! News. The actor was also accused of two other sexual assault incidents, but the District Attorney's Office dismissed them due to lack of evidence and the statute of limitations.
Masterson denied the accusations and his attorney stated, "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify." In 2017, Masterson was fired from "The Ranch" following the assault allegations and was written off the show.
In 2021, Masterson pleaded not guilty to the charges and the trial began in October 2022, Us Weekly reported. The following November, the judge declared a mistrial after the jury was unable to make a unanimous decision. The retrial is set for March 2023. Amid his friend's rape allegations, Kutcher has remained silent but he has finally opened up about his hope for Masterson's future.
Ashton Kutcher hopes Danny Masterson is found innocent
Ashton Kutcher is remaining loyal to his longtime friend and mentor Danny Masterson amid his criminal charges. The "Two and a Half Men" star feels for Masterson and his family. "Someday, his kid is going to read about this," he told Esquire. However, he also shared his sympathy for abuse victims, adding, "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way." Kutcher's hope is that Masterson is "found innocent of the charges brought against him." The actor stated, "Ultimately, I can't know. I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused. And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment ... I just don't know."
Masterson's "That '70's Show" co-star Topher Grace had previously shared his thoughts on the allegations. "I hesitate to say that I never saw any of that behavior because I feel like it sounds like I'm defending him, but the truth is I never saw any of that stuff. I was, of that cast, the most boring. So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring," per The Hollywood Reporter.
Masterson has yet to comment on the retrial, but his attorney stated that he would "file a motion to dismiss" the charges, the Daily Mail reports. However, the fight is not over yet and the accusers shared that they are "resolved" to continue for justice.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).