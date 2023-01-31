Ashton Kutcher Breaks His Silence On Former Co-Star Danny Masterson's Disturbing Allegations

Ashton Kutcher is remaining loyal to his longtime friend and mentor Danny Masterson amid his criminal charges. The "Two and a Half Men" star feels for Masterson and his family. "Someday, his kid is going to read about this," he told Esquire. However, he also shared his sympathy for abuse victims, adding, "I wholesale feel for anybody who feels like they were violated in any way." Kutcher's hope is that Masterson is "found innocent of the charges brought against him." The actor stated, "Ultimately, I can't know. I'm not the judge. I'm not the jury. I'm not the DA. I'm not the victim. And I'm not the accused. And so, in that case, I don't have a space to comment ... I just don't know."

Masterson's "That '70's Show" co-star Topher Grace had previously shared his thoughts on the allegations. "I hesitate to say that I never saw any of that behavior because I feel like it sounds like I'm defending him, but the truth is I never saw any of that stuff. I was, of that cast, the most boring. So when it came to going out after the show and partying, I just was boring," per The Hollywood Reporter.

Masterson has yet to comment on the retrial, but his attorney stated that he would "file a motion to dismiss" the charges, the Daily Mail reports. However, the fight is not over yet and the accusers shared that they are "resolved" to continue for justice.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).