Mary Cosby Set To Make Her RHOSLC Return After Jen Shah's Exit

It looks like Jen Shah's tragedy is Mary Cosby's triumph, as it seems like "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" viewers won't be without her much longer. As longtime fans of the show already know, Cosby was an OG when the show started back in 2020 and appeared as a full-time Housewife on the first two seasons. Cosby then exited the show a little mysteriously, with plenty of rumors swirling about why she was no longer around. Page Six initially claimed in February 2022 that Cosby skipping out on the Season 2 reunion was the final nail in the coffin for her departure, with a source noting, "She did not enjoy her time on the show or form any strong bonds with the ladies."

But not so fast, according to Cosby. She hit back at the claims on Twitter, responding to the outlet's tweet about the story: "This Story Is Not True!!This is a complete Fabrication' A Complete Lie!' I have not spoke to anyone!!" The proof seemed to be in the pudding, though, as Cosby did not appear on "RHOSLC" Season 3... But it sounds like things may now have changed.