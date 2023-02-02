Mary Cosby Set To Make Her RHOSLC Return After Jen Shah's Exit
It looks like Jen Shah's tragedy is Mary Cosby's triumph, as it seems like "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" viewers won't be without her much longer. As longtime fans of the show already know, Cosby was an OG when the show started back in 2020 and appeared as a full-time Housewife on the first two seasons. Cosby then exited the show a little mysteriously, with plenty of rumors swirling about why she was no longer around. Page Six initially claimed in February 2022 that Cosby skipping out on the Season 2 reunion was the final nail in the coffin for her departure, with a source noting, "She did not enjoy her time on the show or form any strong bonds with the ladies."
But not so fast, according to Cosby. She hit back at the claims on Twitter, responding to the outlet's tweet about the story: "This Story Is Not True!!This is a complete Fabrication' A Complete Lie!' I have not spoke to anyone!!" The proof seemed to be in the pudding, though, as Cosby did not appear on "RHOSLC" Season 3... But it sounds like things may now have changed.
Mary Cosby is reportedly 'ready' to return to RHOSLC
Mary Cosby's seemingly heading back to "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City," but not quite in the same capacity as before. Cosby will reportedly return in a "friend of" role, according to Page Six's source, who claimed she's expected to film a couple of scenes for Season 4 in a part-time capacity. The insider purported that it was very much Cosby's decision to return, claiming she took some time away to process all the crazy drama that went down in Seasons 1 and 2 — which is why she didn't attend the Season 2 reunion. "Mary was grateful for the time away from the cameras, but she seems ready to get back in the mix," they shared.
Of course, there's some airtime up for grabs on the Bravo hit following Jen Shah's notorious legal drama. Shah is pretty unlikely to carry on with the show after being sentenced to six and a half years in prison in January for conspiracy. Andy Cohen had previously admitted he didn't expect her to return, stating at BravoCon in October 2022 (via Page Six), "Once we wrapped [Season 3 and] she pled guilty, I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there. But I hope to sit down with her and talk to her at some point on camera because I have a lot of questions for her." Now that's something we'd love to see!