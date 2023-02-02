Why Tom Brady Has A Chance Of Retiring As A Patriot

One year after announcing his first retirement, Tom Brady told fans he was truly retiring from the NFL, but this time around he took a different approach. The former New England Patriots quarterback was more low-key, as he made a video while sitting on a beach. "Good morning, guys, I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring for good," he said at the opening of his clip posted to Twitter on February 1. "You only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year," Brady added.

The future Hall of Famer had already cemented his post-retirement plans. In May 2022 — after announcing his initial retirement — Brady inked a lucrative 10-year deal with Fox to become their lead analyst for $375 million. Days before officially stepping away from the gridiron, Brady spoke about how thrilled he was to step into the booth. "I get an opportunity to be in a job in the future where I get to travel around and learn from all the other people that I've looked up to," he said on his "Let's Go!" podcast (via People).

Many Patriots fans felt they were given the cold shoulder when Brady first announced his retirement. After winning six Super Bowls with the team, he neglected to mention them in his statement. However, the franchise's owner, Robert Kraft, had kind words for his former quarterback, which Brady retweeted with gratitude. This appeared to leave the door open to Brady possibly retiring as a Patriot.