Tom Brady Announces He's Retiring For Good In Emotional Video
Football legend Tom Brady has retired... again.
"Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first so. I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year," he joked in an emotional video he posted to Instagram and Twitter.
Emotional retirement essay aside, however, he did take a moment to express gratitude to his nearest and dearest. "I really thank you guys so much to everyone single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors ... I can go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."
Second time's the charm?
Quit playing games with our hearts.
As you may recall, Tom Brady made headlines back in 2022 when he dropped a bomb and announced his first retirement. "This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention," he penned in a bombshell Instagram post on February 1, 2022.
Then, in a move that shocked everyone, he changed course and took it all back less than two months later. "These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he declared on March 13, 2022. "That time will come. But it's not now," he carefully added. "I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG," he concluded much to the pleasant surprise of his many fans.