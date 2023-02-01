Tom Brady Announces He's Retiring For Good In Emotional Video

Football legend Tom Brady has retired... again.

"Good morning, guys. I'll get to the point right away. I'm retiring for good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time. So, when I woke up this morning, I figured I'd just press record and let you guys know first so. I won't be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year," he joked in an emotional video he posted to Instagram and Twitter.

Emotional retirement essay aside, however, he did take a moment to express gratitude to his nearest and dearest. "I really thank you guys so much to everyone single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors ... I can go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."