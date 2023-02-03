Which Former Real Housewife Deserved A Second Season? Here's What Bravo Fans Say - Nicki Swift Survey

"Real Housewives" is all fun and games for fans, but it's nothing less than cutthroat for the cast. There are varying levels of power in these dynamite groups. Those who are a "friend of" don't get a base salary — instead, they're paid based on appearance, thus creating an incentive to stir the pot. Above them is the main cast with a base salary, typically made up of six women.

At the end of each season, the women sit for a multi-part reunion, after which their contracts either are or aren't renewed. When a housewife is asked not to return, they often upload an emotional Instagram post announcing their departure, thanking everyone for the opportunity. When Teddi Mellencamp got the boot in 2020, she explained the situation in an Instagram video. "Of course, I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best," she said. "Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost." Mellencamp's firing was a shock to the fanbase, which relied on her to keep things interesting.

Sometimes it's not as big of a deal when a housewife leaves, though. Their storylines have wrapped, and no one's sad to see them go. Other times, especially when they've only appeared for a season or two, it's devastating. Nicki Swift conducted a survey asking readers who, out of all the one-season wonders we've lost over the years, they missed the most, and the answers were surprising.