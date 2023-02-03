Everything We Know About Dances With Wolves Actor Nathan Chasing Horse's Alarming Arrest
The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and mentions of suicide.
Nathan Chasing Horse is in hot water for a string of crimes committed over the past two decades. Moviegoers may recognize Horse for his performance in the 1990 film "Dances With Wolves," where he acted alongside "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner. Now, the former actor is making headlines for alarming allegations including sex trafficking and sexual assault.
As confirmed in a search warrant obtained by Associated Press, Chasing Horse approached young Native American girls to join his cult "The Circle." As someone who was reputable amongst U.S. and Canadian tribes, he used this power to his advantage. According to the outlet, Chasing Horse was called the "Medicine Man" or "Holy Person" by his supporters. In the warrant, detectives wrote, "Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions." Alledgedly, the activity took place in various states.
Now, Chasing Horse will be convicted on numerous counts of sex trafficking, one count each of sexual assault of a child younger than 16 years old, child abuse or neglect and sexual assault. Here's what else we know so far.
Police found videos of sexual assaults
TMZ recently reported that authorities arrested Nathan Chasing Horse for felonies including sexual assault of minors. On January 31, a SWAT team found Chasing Horse by his home in Las Vegas, where he resides with his five wives. According to the Associated Press, he directed them to "shoot it out" with the police if they ever attempted to "break their family apart." If that didn't go according to plan, he told them to take "suicide pills." Upon Chasing Horse's arrest, police discovered drugs, firearms, and a memory card with video footage of sexual assaults, according to The Guardian. At the time of writing, Las Vegas cops have located six victims, some who were under 13 years old when they were abused.
As many who have been following the story know, Chasing Horse's arrest has been a long time coming. In 2015, he was banned from a reservation in Montana for allegations of sex trafficking, drug dealing, and spiritual abuse, as mentioned by The Guardian. Angeline Cheek, who has spent much of her life at the reservation, recalled how people felt when he was thrown out. She said, "Some of Nathan's supporters told the members that something bad was going to happen to them. They made threats to our elders sitting in the council chambers."
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).