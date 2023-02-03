Everything We Know About Dances With Wolves Actor Nathan Chasing Horse's Alarming Arrest

The following article includes allegations of sexual assault and mentions of suicide.

Nathan Chasing Horse is in hot water for a string of crimes committed over the past two decades. Moviegoers may recognize Horse for his performance in the 1990 film "Dances With Wolves," where he acted alongside "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner. Now, the former actor is making headlines for alarming allegations including sex trafficking and sexual assault.

As confirmed in a search warrant obtained by Associated Press, Chasing Horse approached young Native American girls to join his cult "The Circle." As someone who was reputable amongst U.S. and Canadian tribes, he used this power to his advantage. According to the outlet, Chasing Horse was called the "Medicine Man" or "Holy Person" by his supporters. In the warrant, detectives wrote, "Nathan Chasing Horse used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions." Alledgedly, the activity took place in various states.

Now, Chasing Horse will be convicted on numerous counts of sex trafficking, one count each of sexual assault of a child younger than 16 years old, child abuse or neglect and sexual assault. Here's what else we know so far.