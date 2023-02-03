Austin Butler' Elvis Accent Might Finally Be On Its Way Out

Austin Butler's highly praised transformation in Baz Luhrmann's "Elvis" has garnered him a Golden Globe win and an Oscar nomination. It's not inconceivable, then, that the actor might be a bit "stuck" speaking in Elvis Presley's velvety, Southern drawl. After his acceptance speech at January's Globe awards for best actor, fans took to Twitter in droves to talk about how Butler still sounded indistinguishable from the King. "I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I'm sure that there's just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way," the 31-year-old explained to reporters at the awards show, per The Cut.

Butler has been vocal about his overall intense preparation period for the biopic. In an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," the actor recalled pasting photos of Elvis all over his apartment walls and religiously practicing the icon's laugh. "I'd walk down the beach for hours with a headphone in, laughing as Elvis," Butler said, aware of the odd stares passersby gave him at the time. Now, in the midst of shooting the sequel to "Dune," Butler's costar, Dave Bautista, gave a sneak peek of what the former's voice is like nowadays. This comes after the "Shannara Chronicles" star made a telling declaration about his accent on late-night television.