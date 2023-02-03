MLB's Cole Tucker Might Have Proposed To Vanessa Hudgens In An Incredibly Romantic Location
Vanessa Hudgens is officially off the market. The "High School Musical" alum is engaged to MLB star Cole Tucker, TMZ reports. Although the happy couple has yet to confirm the big news, sources told TMZ that Tucker proposed in late 2022. Since going public with their romance in 2020, Hudgens and Tucker have shared plenty of photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts. For example, in January, Hudgens shared a photo of herself dancing with her beau. "I'll stop the world and melt with you," she captioned the sweet Instagram snap. "Always baby," Tucker wrote in the comments section.
Hudgens has been keeping busy lately, and already has a handful of projects lined up for 2023, according to her IMDb page. Meanwhile, Tucker appears to be settling down in Denver after signing with the Colorado Rockies in the offseason. He inked a Minor League deal in December 2022 with an opportunity to join the team for spring training in 2023, tweeted MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Of course, you might be wondering how a movie star and a minor leaguer met — and they do have quite an interesting love story. Moreover, the two may have gotten engaged in one of the most romantic cities in the world.
Vanesssa Hudgens may have said 'I do' in Paris
Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker met in a fairly unconventional way. During an interview with Drew Barrymore in May 2021, Hudgens revealed that she and Tucker first laid eyes on one another during a meditation group call that took place on Zoom. "It's so weird, believe me!" she said during an episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show." At the time, the world was in the quarantine phase of the coronavirus pandemic and Hudgens admitted that she wasn't sure what she wanted to do when it came to dating. Randomly, one of her friends invited her to join the meditation call and Hudgens was totally on board — but she never expected what would happen from there.
"I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" she explained to Barrymore. "I found him, and we started talking," she added. Flash forward two years and Hudgens and Tucker have taken the next step in their relationship. And although Hudgens has yet to confirm her engagement to Tucker — or the details surrounding the proposal — TMZ speculates that Tucker may have gotten down on one knee during the couple's trip to Paris in November, as evidenced by Hudgens' Instagram "photo dump."