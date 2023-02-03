MLB's Cole Tucker Might Have Proposed To Vanessa Hudgens In An Incredibly Romantic Location

Vanessa Hudgens is officially off the market. The "High School Musical" alum is engaged to MLB star Cole Tucker, TMZ reports. Although the happy couple has yet to confirm the big news, sources told TMZ that Tucker proposed in late 2022. Since going public with their romance in 2020, Hudgens and Tucker have shared plenty of photos of each other on their respective Instagram accounts. For example, in January, Hudgens shared a photo of herself dancing with her beau. "I'll stop the world and melt with you," she captioned the sweet Instagram snap. "Always baby," Tucker wrote in the comments section.

Hudgens has been keeping busy lately, and already has a handful of projects lined up for 2023, according to her IMDb page. Meanwhile, Tucker appears to be settling down in Denver after signing with the Colorado Rockies in the offseason. He inked a Minor League deal in December 2022 with an opportunity to join the team for spring training in 2023, tweeted MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. Of course, you might be wondering how a movie star and a minor leaguer met — and they do have quite an interesting love story. Moreover, the two may have gotten engaged in one of the most romantic cities in the world.