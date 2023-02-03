Dwayne Johnson Posts The Grisly Aftermath Of His Mother's Scary Car Crash

Fans of Dwayne Johnson know he has a close relationship with his mother, Ata, as he frequently posts about her on Instagram. In June 2022, "The Rock" offered followers a tour of a house he bought his mom by posting a video of her doing a walkthrough for the first time. "I surprised my mom and bought her a new home," the "Black Adam" star wrote while mentioning the preparation that went into the big reveal. Apparently, he had bought houses for her in the past, but she wanted this to be the last place she called home.

Along with the happy moments with his mother, Johnson has also opened up about the challenging times from their past. On Mother's Day 2015, the "San Andreas" actor uploaded a snap to Instagram of Ata crying while on a private jet. "Son, I can't believe the life I have ... Grandma and Grandpa would be so proud," Johnson recalled her telling him at the time, as he wrote in the caption. Johnson put his success into perspective by comparing it to his younger days when he and his mother were evicted when he was 14 years old.

A few years later, in February 2018, Johnson recalled another difficult memory from his teen years. He recollected on Instagram the time his mother tried to commit suicide when he was 15 years old as she "walked into oncoming traffic." Four years after that post, his mother was involved in a frightening car accident.