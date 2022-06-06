Dwyane The Rock Johnson's Sweet Gesture Brought His Mother To Tears

Dwayne Johnson is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood. The A-lister has plenty of credits to his name, and some of his most famous films include "The Fate of the Furious" and voicing Maui in the popular Disney film "Moana." The actor uses his Instagram account to post various updates, including projects he's working on, workout clips, and some posts dedicated to family members, like his dear mother.

On May 9, 2021, the star shared a special post to honor his mom on Mother's Day. The upload included a selfie-style shot that captured the pair hanging out in front of a big pink and gold balloon display. He accompanied the update with an equally sweet caption. "I always say if you gotta a good mom, then you have a real shot at turning out to be a decent human being," he wrote. "Man I got lucky." He then detailed all the challenging life events his mother has been through over the years. "​​Yet thru it all, she exemplifies a remarkable grace, gratitude, compassion, wicked sense of humor and finds her greatest joy in her granddaughters and her scratch off lottery tickets," he added. Johnson's mama also crashed his appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," as she showcased her ukulele skills. Talk about a talented family!

It's clear that his mother means a lot to him, and his most recent gesture is totally bringing tears to our eyes.