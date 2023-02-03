Ant Anstead Sure Was Quick To React To Tarek And Heather Rae El Moussa Welcoming Their First Child

HGTV fans are familiar with Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall. The exes first met in 2005, per People. They started dating the next year and moved in together shortly after they made things official. After getting married in 2009 and welcoming their first child in 2010, their HGTV show "Flip or Flop" premiered in 2013 and they welcomed a second child in 2015. Unfortunately, the two announced their split a year later and finalized their divorce in 2018. However, they continued to work together on their show.

Hall then met English car mechanic Ant Anstead, and they started dating in January 2018, according to Us Weekly. The two then tied the knot at the end of that year and welcomed their son in 2019. In September 2020, they announced that they split up and finalized their divorce in 2021. The two then went through a messy custody battle with claims that they were exploiting their son on social media and reality television. The custody battle was settled in November 2022.

El Moussa himself moved on to "Selling Sunset" star Heather Rae Young (now El Moussa). The two met during a Fourth of July boat outing and hit it off, per Women's Health. After about a year of dating, the "Flipping 101" star proposed, and the pair got married in October 2021. Interestingly, after the El Moussas welcomed their son, Hall's ex Anstead was quick to comment.