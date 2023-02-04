Flashdance Singer Irene Cara's Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear
On November 26, 2022, Irene Cara tragically died at her Florida home, per the New York Post. The actor-singer was 63 years old.
Cara skyrocketed to fame for her performance in the 1980 movie "Fame," which included her recording of the title song. She was nominated for Best Actress at the 1981 Golden Globe Awards, per BBC. She also co-wrote and sang the popular track "Flashdance...What a Feeling" from the 1983 dance film "Flashdance." For that, the talented artist took home a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and an Oscar for Best Original Song.
Back in November, Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced her client's death on Cara's Twitter account. She wrote, in part, "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films." Moose also stated, "Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available." Now, Cara's official cause of death has been revealed.
Irene Cara had health issues leading up to her death
Irene Cara died from arteriosclerotic and hypertensive cardiovascular disease caused by hypertension and high cholesterol, per the New York Post. In addition, she was diabetic.
In her final years, Cara was described by some as a "recluse." In December, Cara's neighbor Roseann Nolan told the outlet, "She didn't talk to anyone. I didn't even know it was her living there until a few years ago. It was the best-kept secret ever." Another neighbor named Maria Contreras said that the late singer wouldn't join her in leisure activities. Cara's manager, Betty McCormick, didn't agree with the picture her neighbors painted. However, she did note that Cara had difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic. "She was very afraid of getting the [COVID] virus," McCormick shared.
Amid these sentiments, tributes came pouring in for Cara, who influenced many performers in the entertainment industry. "Flashdance" star Jennifer Beals took to Instagram to commemorate her. She wrote, "Thank you brilliant Irene for your open heart and your fearless triple threat talent. It took a beautiful dreamer to write and perform the soundtracks for those who dare to dream." Mariah Carey commented on Cara's role in "Fame," tweeting, "Such an inspiration to so many, especially to me. Her beauty and talent is awe-inspiring in this movie."