Flashdance Singer Irene Cara's Cause Of Death Is Finally Clear

On November 26, 2022, Irene Cara tragically died at her Florida home, per the New York Post. The actor-singer was 63 years old.

Cara skyrocketed to fame for her performance in the 1980 movie "Fame," which included her recording of the title song. She was nominated for Best Actress at the 1981 Golden Globe Awards, per BBC. She also co-wrote and sang the popular track "Flashdance...What a Feeling" from the 1983 dance film "Flashdance." For that, the talented artist took home a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance and an Oscar for Best Original Song.

Back in November, Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced her client's death on Cara's Twitter account. She wrote, in part, "She was a beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films." Moose also stated, "Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available." Now, Cara's official cause of death has been revealed.