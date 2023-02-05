The Can Joe Alwyn Fight Hashtag Reappears At The 2023 Grammys, But What Does It Mean?

Joe Alwyn isn't even at the 2023 Grammys and his name is trending on Twitter. Taylor Swift is there, so he's already trending, which speaks to the power of their relationship, somehow made much more interesting because they rarely go out in public together. Did Swift and Alwyn take a page out of Dolly Parton's book? After all, Parton's husband of over 50 years, Carl Dean, is almost never seen on the red carpet with his superstar wife, but this seems to suit them just fine. The same vibe works for Swift and Alwyn, though they're occasionally spotted out and about.

Swift and Alwyn first began dating in 2016 but kept things under tight wraps with Swift offering precious few details about their love. Because we know so little about the ins and outs of Swift and Alwyn's relationship, fans dive deeply into Swift's lyrics to parse out the romantic details she may be hiding in her confessional lyrics. This ongoing fascination has generated a very curious trend on Twitter: "Can Joe Alwyn fight?" has taken over the platform and we're here to explain why this blows up every time Swift makes an appearance.