Taylor Swift Offers Up Rare Insight Into Her Relationship With Joe Alwyn

Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have been dating since 2017. But for fans, it might feel like they know less about Alwyn than some of Swift's exes who were only in her life a matter of months (before becoming inspiration for breakup songs).

Instead of earning that distinction and joining the likes of Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, and Joe Jonas, Alwyn has served as a musical muse for Swift in a different way. In a 2020 Apple Music interview, Swift revealed that she enjoys listening to songs about heartbreak with Alwyn, not writing them about him. "We have always bonded over music and had the same musical tastes," she revealed. The couple even penned a few songs together, including the "Folklore" tracks, "Betty" and "Exile." Speaking of the latter, Alwyn told Vulture that he was simply entertaining himself by singing and playing the piano when Swift decided she liked what she heard. She asked him if she could help him flesh it out, and the finished product — along with Alwyn's other contributions to the record — scored him his first Grammy award. "It was as basic as some people made sourdough," he said of the collaboration.

Now, thanks to another album, Swift fans are getting some rare insight into her relationship with her occasional writing partner. Because although he was credited under the pseudonym William Bowery on the "Folklore" credits, it was a fruitless attempt at keeping fans' focus on the music and away from her love life.