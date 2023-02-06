Tom Girardi Makes Rare Public Appearance As Erika Jayne Looks Unbothered On Social Media

On February 6, Tom Girardi — the ex-husband of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne — was spotted for the first time in years. The former attorney was filmed and photographed walking up the stairs of a federal courthouse in Los Angeles for his arraignment after he was indicted and accused of engaging in a "widespread scheme to steal from their clients and lie to them to cover up the fraud," according to The New York Times. The video was shared on Twitter by reporter Josh Haskell. Haskell claimed that Girardi, who has been living in an assisted living facility since 2021, looked "very frail" as he walked into the courthouse wearing a pair of slacks, an eggplant-colored sweater, and a face mask.

Girardi was accused of embezzlement and fraud in 2020. Court documents allege that Girardi used money meant to be given to the families of Lion Air Flight 610 for his own personal use, per Us Weekly. Months after the allegations were made, Erika Jayne filed for divorce after two decades of marriage. As an investigation into Girardi ensued and a bankruptcy case was filed, Girardi's health became a topic of conversation. It was determined the embattled reality star required around-the-clock care due to his dementia diagnosis, the Los Angeles Times confirmed.

Shortly after Girardi was seen heading into court, Erika Jayne took to her Instagram Stories to share a post — and she appears to be letting everyone know her feelings on the matter.