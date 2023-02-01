Erika Jayne's Ex Tom Girardi Indicted On Major Fraud Charges

Reality TV stars, they're just like us! Well, if we were scammers and fraudsters. Following hot on the hooves of Todd and Julie Chrisley, Jenn Shah, and Teresa and Joe Giudice, Erika Jayne's estranged hubby, Thomas Girardi, will likely be joining all the other reality TV stars in jail after being indicted on 12 charges relating to various allegations of fraud. NBC News reports Girardi took his son-in-law David Lira along on the federal indictment ride. Lira, a partner in Girardi's law firm, also scored a dirty dozen.

However, Girardi still lags way behind Teresa and Joe's past legal woes. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars were indicted on 39 charges, per E! Joe was sentenced to 41 months and Teresa 15. Following his stint in jail, Joe was kicked back to Italy as he'd never become a U.S. citizen. Meanwhile, NBC News reports that despite claiming that "being Shah-mazing" was the only thing she was guilty of, "Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star Shah finally 'fessed up to committing wire fraud with her shady telemarketing scheme that swindled thousands out of the elderly.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" attorney is currently tying with the Chrisleys on the indictment front. Hopefully, Julie and Todd can give Girardi some tips about life in prison. According to People, in November, the "Chrisley Knows Best" stars were sentenced to seven and 12 years, respectively, and 16 months probation. So, what's behind Erika Jayne's ex, Tom Girardi's indictment on major fraud charges?