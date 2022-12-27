What Todd Chrisley's Life Will Really Be Like In Prison

Todd Chrisley has a long road ahead of him in prison. Since being charged with fraud and tax evasion in 2019, he and his wife Julie Chrisley were found guilty on all counts by a jury in June, per CNN. The following November, Judge Eleanor L. Ross sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison, while Julie received seven years. They are both to have three years of supervised release following the completion of their sentence.

During the sentencing, Todd pleaded to Judge Ross for a lighter sentence for Julie and stated that she "should not be punished," per Insider. Julie appealed to the judge's sympathy towards her children. "To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way," she shared. While Judge Ross said it was "heartbreaking," she stated that the sentencing "has to be burdened by the defendants."

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Todd is to report to prison on January 17, 2023. Julie is set to report to another prison over two hours away from her husband's on the same day. With such a long sentence looming for the Chrisleys, many are curious to know what their time in prison will be like, and here's a look at what Todd will be facing.