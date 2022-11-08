Todd Chrisley Makes It Clear He's Still Angry Over Current Legal Situation

Todd Chrisley is a man who likes to be in control. He strives to ensure his life is portrayed exactly as he wants the world to see it. In Season 1 of "Chrisley Knows Best," Todd was an uber-successful realtor with a huge mansion and the perfect family. By Season 2, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, announced they'd "downsized" to a much smaller abode. They claimed they wanted to encourage their kids, Savannah and Chase Chrisley, to fly from the nest.

However, the truth will eventually come out, even in reality TV. Julie and Todd's public court trial revealed the couple was actually in dire financial straits. Kyle Chrisley had blown the whistle on his dad during their estrangement, telling the Daily Mail Todd was "bankrupt, toxic, and a snake." Kyle claimed his father was obsessed with projecting a completely different image on the show than in real life and drove the narrative accordingly.

"The whole thing is fake. [Todd] micromanages everything, so if you say something and he doesn't like it, he'll say, 'Stop' and tell you what to say, and you'll do it again." Kyle said. After a guilty verdict was reached in Julie and Todd's fraud case, the alternative reality was revealed. And for once, despite his best efforts, the "patriarch of perfection" couldn't hide it from the public anymore. Not surprisingly, he wasn't happy the curtain was pulled back, and Todd has made it clear that he's still angry over the current legal situation.