Pete Davidson Leads Punny Hellmann's 2023 Super Bowl Ad With Brie Larson And Jon Hamm

Anticipation for the 2023 Super Bowl is continuing to grow! You can almost picture the millions of people that will be gathering to catch the exciting game moments, Rihanna's comeback, and, yes, even the commercials. Undoubtedly the Super Bowl has become one of the biggest marketing days of the year for companies. According to Dot Digital, the Super Bowl has garnered 112 million viewers, making it essential for brands to make their mark to get customers to buy their products.

If a company makes a memorable commercial, it can be talked about for years. Brands have gotten more creative with their marketing ideas and have been pulling out A-list celebrities to star in their commercials. According to Adweek, over the past several years, there has been an increase in celebrities featured in Super Bowl ads. This year, Hellmann's is set to bring some serious competition after they enlisted the help of three major celebrities to promote their mayonnaise.

Hellmann's 2023 Super Bowl commercial features the likes of Pete Davidson, Brie Larson, and Jon Hamm, per People. Each of them has their own unique personality that they bring to the advertisement, which also makes a hilarious play on two of the stars' names.