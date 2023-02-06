Pete Davidson Leads Punny Hellmann's 2023 Super Bowl Ad With Brie Larson And Jon Hamm
Anticipation for the 2023 Super Bowl is continuing to grow! You can almost picture the millions of people that will be gathering to catch the exciting game moments, Rihanna's comeback, and, yes, even the commercials. Undoubtedly the Super Bowl has become one of the biggest marketing days of the year for companies. According to Dot Digital, the Super Bowl has garnered 112 million viewers, making it essential for brands to make their mark to get customers to buy their products.
If a company makes a memorable commercial, it can be talked about for years. Brands have gotten more creative with their marketing ideas and have been pulling out A-list celebrities to star in their commercials. According to Adweek, over the past several years, there has been an increase in celebrities featured in Super Bowl ads. This year, Hellmann's is set to bring some serious competition after they enlisted the help of three major celebrities to promote their mayonnaise.
Hellmann's 2023 Super Bowl commercial features the likes of Pete Davidson, Brie Larson, and Jon Hamm, per People. Each of them has their own unique personality that they bring to the advertisement, which also makes a hilarious play on two of the stars' names.
Pete Davidson makes a Hamm and Brie sandwich
Hellmann's 2023 Super Bowl advertisement begins with Jon Hamm and Brie Larson as miniature versions of themselves in a fridge. After the "Mad Men" star asks Larson why they are there, Larson responds, "Well, I'm Brie." Hamm then steps in to say his first name before Larson makes the connection. The "Captain Marvel" actor says, "I know, but you're Jon who?" The actor responds with his last name, Hamm, as Larson says, "So we're Brie and..." Suddenly, it clicks for the actor. Hamm says, "Brie and Hamm! Ham and brie, I get it. And Hellmann's!"
The playful pun on the two actors' names has them in a sticky situation as Larson realizes they're dinner. However, Hamm stays hopeful as he suggests any leftover food in the fridge with Hellmann's "can be anything." Pete Davidson then abruptly opens the fridge and confirms he's going to eat the two actors. After a shot of a ham and brie panini with Hellmann's is displayed, we jump back to Davidson standing with a regular-sized Hamm and Larson. The comedian then says, "You guys are really delicious." Hamm responds, "That's weird."
Hellmann released a statement sharing the meaning behind the advertisement, per People. According to a press release, the company "encourages viewers to get creative in the kitchen with ingredients found in their fridges and 'Make Taste, Not Waste.'"