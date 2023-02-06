Jon And Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Sounds Off About Public Perception Of Her Family

Replying to @slagathor42 i’ve been getting hate mail since i was 6 but that doesn’t mean you need to keep sending it. learn how to respect people’s boundaries and practice kindness. i bet your life will be so much more enjoyable because of it!

In a video posted to TikTok, Mady Gosselin is shown responding to an individual who wrote, "But instead, the wedge was driven so deep and triangulation to tear you all apart...but maybe one day all will heal..." Before she said anything in response to the user, Gosselin prefaced her retort by expressing that she had no desire to restate the same points in the future, saying, "This is the singular time I'm going to address this because it is sending me over the edge... the rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever, is not your business."

After reiterating her point that her family's life behind closed doors should remain their own without the intrusion of others, Gosselin stated of her siblings for those who have voiced their concerns about them, "Regardless of whatever narrative you have created in your head from what you've seen, my siblings are doing so well. They are all amazing people. They are all smart. They are all kind. They're driven students. They're working hard. They're funny. They're stylish."

Ultimately, Gosselin finished her video by mentioning that what she chooses to share with the public on social media is her choice and that she intends to block those who continue to disrespect the boundaries she has set for herself.