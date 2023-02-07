Ice T Didn't Sweat His Wife Coco Being Others' Eye Candy At The 2023 Grammys

Ice-T knows he has a good thing with his wife Coco Austin and isn't jealous of the attention she receives. The couple had fans' jaws dropped as they stepped out at the 2023 Grammys. Looking stunning together, the pair was at the award show because Ice-T was set to perform during the celebration of 50 years of hip-hop.

Ice-T couldn't contain his excitement as he spoke about the performance with ET. He shared, "You're gonna be amazed at the performance. They got everybody, they got all the hoodlums in here. We don't get invited to this type of party!" The West Coast rapper was right — the performance featured some of the biggest rappers ever, and they definitely got the party started as people jumped out of their seats to sing and dance. But although Ice-T's performance was amazing, it was actually his wife who stole the show.

Austin was there to support her husband, but she was one of the most eye-catching parts of the night. The reality star stunned as she posed for a photo on the red carpet in a low-cut beige dress that shined with diamonds. Austin posted photos of the outfit to her Instagram alongside other celebrities like Taylor Swift and Latto. Despite standing next to some of the biggest names in the industry, Austin had everyone's eyes glued to her — one man's in particular.