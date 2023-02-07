Ice T Didn't Sweat His Wife Coco Being Others' Eye Candy At The 2023 Grammys
Ice-T knows he has a good thing with his wife Coco Austin and isn't jealous of the attention she receives. The couple had fans' jaws dropped as they stepped out at the 2023 Grammys. Looking stunning together, the pair was at the award show because Ice-T was set to perform during the celebration of 50 years of hip-hop.
Ice-T couldn't contain his excitement as he spoke about the performance with ET. He shared, "You're gonna be amazed at the performance. They got everybody, they got all the hoodlums in here. We don't get invited to this type of party!" The West Coast rapper was right — the performance featured some of the biggest rappers ever, and they definitely got the party started as people jumped out of their seats to sing and dance. But although Ice-T's performance was amazing, it was actually his wife who stole the show.
Austin was there to support her husband, but she was one of the most eye-catching parts of the night. The reality star stunned as she posed for a photo on the red carpet in a low-cut beige dress that shined with diamonds. Austin posted photos of the outfit to her Instagram alongside other celebrities like Taylor Swift and Latto. Despite standing next to some of the biggest names in the industry, Austin had everyone's eyes glued to her — one man's in particular.
Ice-T laughed off a man staring at Coco
Looking as good as she did at the 2023 Grammys, it's no surprise that Coco Austin captured people's attention. While you never know how one's partner will react to people checking out their significant other, Ice-T couldn't help but find it hilarious, per Page Six. The rapper was so unfazed that he actually shared a video of the situation on Instagram.
In the video, you can see Ice-T and Austin dancing to a music performance. As the two stars enjoy the show, another man appears to look at Ice-T and before checking out Coco. At the time, the "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" star didn't seem to notice the man looking at his wife, but now the whole world knows with his post. Ice-T captioned the video, "Lol... I love how the white dude looked at me then took time to check Coco out.... I TOTALLY understand.. #2023Grammys" Clearly, the rapper is used to his wife getting attention and doesn't blame people for taking time to admire her.
Just like Ice-T, many of his followers found the video hilarious. Rapper Busta Rhymes commented on the post with a bunch of laughing emojis. Another user remarked on Ice-T's "confidence" for playing it cool. Meanwhile, others preemptively apologized for staring at Coco in case they happen to cross paths someday.