The Tragic Death Of America's Got Talent Alum Scott Alexander

It's a sad day in the world of magic. "America's Got Talent" alum Scott Alexander has died at age 52. The Daily Mail reports that Scott's wife, Jenny Alexander, announced the tragic news on Monday via Instagram. She shared that he had suffered a stroke while working the previous day. "I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father," the grieving widow wrote. "He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us. We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers."

Per Deadline, the talented magician had wowed Piers Morgan, Howie Mandel, and Sharon Osbourne during his tryout for Season 6 of the popular talent show by making a floating woman appear seemingly out of nowhere and then making her levitate. The three judges sent Alexander to Las Vegas, but he was sadly eliminated during the quarterfinals.

"We have lost a father, a husband, a son, a brother, a friend, a mentor, and one hell of an entertainer," Jenny, who acted as Scott's assistant, wrote (via TMZ).