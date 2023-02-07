Kristin Cavallari Clears The Air On Those Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors

When Kristin Cavallari became a single woman in 2020, she admitted her divorce from Jay Cutler helped her grow. "The scariest thing that I've ever done is get a divorce, but it's been the best thing that I've ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now," she shared during an appearance on "The School of Greatness" podcast.

After her split with Cutler, Cavallari made "Laguna Beach" fans' hearts flutter when she shared a picture of herself getting close to Stephen Colletti. Many wondered if the two high school sweethearts were back together, but Cavallari told People, "Stephen and I have remained really good friends over the years. I love him to death, but no we're not dating. That's the last thing on my mind right now." The Uncommon James founder made headlines again when she was spotted with "The Bachelorette" contestant Tyler Cameron on New Year's Eve. Fans were curious to know if the two reality stars were an item, and Cavallari finally revealed where she stands with Cameron.