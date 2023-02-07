Kristin Cavallari Clears The Air On Those Tyler Cameron Dating Rumors
When Kristin Cavallari became a single woman in 2020, she admitted her divorce from Jay Cutler helped her grow. "The scariest thing that I've ever done is get a divorce, but it's been the best thing that I've ever done and that has really jumpstarted my journey on self-love and figuring out who I am now," she shared during an appearance on "The School of Greatness" podcast.
After her split with Cutler, Cavallari made "Laguna Beach" fans' hearts flutter when she shared a picture of herself getting close to Stephen Colletti. Many wondered if the two high school sweethearts were back together, but Cavallari told People, "Stephen and I have remained really good friends over the years. I love him to death, but no we're not dating. That's the last thing on my mind right now." The Uncommon James founder made headlines again when she was spotted with "The Bachelorette" contestant Tyler Cameron on New Year's Eve. Fans were curious to know if the two reality stars were an item, and Cavallari finally revealed where she stands with Cameron.
Kristin Cavallari is single but looking for love
Kristin Cavallari had a bit of a flirtation with Tyler Cameron, but that's where it ended. She revealed on "Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" that she is not in a relationship with the "Bachelorette" alum. "No, we're not dating, I love Tyler. He's such a good guy. He's great. And he was my New Year's date and we had a ton of fun, but he's not my boyfriend. I don't have a boyfriend ... I haven't had anyone serious in a long a** time," she stated. Cavallari pinned her single status on her busy schedule but added, "Come this summer, if someone were to come around, yeah I'd be ready."
Cameron also confirmed he was single to E! News. "You know, I'm around. I don't know if I'm necessarily dating, but I am seeing. Seeing is believing I guess," he shared. As for Cavallari, he only had good things to say about the reality star. "She's so smart and so savvy in this industry. Just to listen to her speak and talk about building a brand and surviving in this world and also protecting your mental space, she's amazing," he gushed. Maybe this summer, he and Cavallari can revisit their romance, as there seems to be nothing but love between the two.