How Kristin Cavallari Really Feels About Her Reality TV Career Today

Kristin Cavallari burst into living rooms in 2004 on "Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County." Through the show, Cavallari and Lauren Conrad took high school drama to the next level in a love triangle with Stephen Colletti. In 2005, Conrad told the Los Angeles Times, "The thing with Stephen and Kristin was just happening. Me and Kristin really hated each other. We didn't know he was involved with both of us."

But after Cavallari's early reality days, she seemed to distance herself from "Laguna Beach." She married football player Jay Cutler, had three kids, and built the jewelry brand Uncommon James. In 2018, the mom-of-three put her life in the spotlight with a new reality series, "Very Cavallari," and then her marriage slid into a divorce.

After announcing their split in 2020, Cutler and Cavallari finalized their divorce in June. Cavallari told Page Six that the divorce has afforded her more time for both motherhood and work. "So the weeks that I have [the kids], I'm 'mom,' you know, and I mean, they're in school now, too, so I have a full day, so I can work when I need to." The former star of "The Hills" added that the divorce has helped her "find myself again and have some time to put myself first." And as the reality TV star found herself, she's also found her way back to "Laguna Beach" — and you might be surprised about how Cavallari really feels about her reality TV career today.